The date of the next episodes on Paramount+ – Geek Journey

Years after the first news about its development, the 5th season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale finally started to be shown by Paramount+ this Sunday, September 18, 2022. And with that, questions about the release of its next episodes have now started to arise as well.

After all, when will the next episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 be released on Paramount+?

As is well known to a large part of the public, only the Netflix is currently working with the launch of series in the marathon format. And so, following other platforms, the Paramount+ is also releasing its projects with weekly episodes in a more traditional way as it happens on TV.

in the case of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, composed of 10 chapters, it will then have this new arc of its stories finished in just a few weeks. That is, if you feel like watching all the chapters at once, then you will have to wait a little longer for that to happen.

With this scenario already established, the episodes of the 5th season of The Handmaid’s Tale are currently scheduled to be released every Sunday. Their launch time is set to always happen in the early hours, between 00:01 and 05:00 in the morning. If you follow a non-stop schedule, then the episodes should be released in Brazil on the following dates:

Episode 5.01 – now available;

Episode 5.02 – September 25, 2022;

Episode 5.03 – October 2, 2022;

Episode 5.04 – October 9, 2022;

Episode 5.05 – October 16, 2022;

Episode 5.06 – October 23, 2022;

Episode 5.07 – October 30, 2022;

Episode 5.08 – November 6, 2022;

Episode 5.08 – November 13, 2022;

Episode 5.09 – (Season Finale) – November 20, 2022;

* It is worth noting that the first two episodes of the 5th season of the series were released together in the US on Hulu, but in Brazil initially only the first episode was made available on September 18 on Paramount+. If changes happen in the release format, then we will update this text.

Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale (O Conto da Aia no Brasil) is confirmed

Days before the start of its 5th season, the series The Handmaid’s Tale has been officially renewed for its 6th and final season. The announcement in question was made by Hulu, which is the streaming company responsible for its production in the US, on September 9, 2022.

At the time, it was also confirmed that the dystopian drama will get a prequel prequel that will take the title of “The Testaments”, being the same based on the new book and Margaret Atwood.

Check below the statement by Bruce Miller, creator and showrunner of the series, about the renewal of the same for its final season:

“It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking book and this hauntingly relevant world and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season.”said the creator of the series. “We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story that unfortunately did not remain as relevant throughout its run. We are in awe of our incredible fans and their unwavering support, and without them we would never have reached this point.”

Check out the trailer:

About The Handmaid’s Tale series

In the plot of the 5th season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to spread her image in Toronto while Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their quest to find and save Hanna.

The series stars: Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, AmandaBrugel, Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger.

the new season of The handmaid‘s Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.

All released episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale are available on Paramount+.