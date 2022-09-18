The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 5 gets full trailer; check out!

Hulu released last night (24) the full season five trailer The Handmaid’s Tale. The preview shows the aftermath of the assassination of Commander Waterford (played by Joseph Fiennes) and how his death is likely to heighten the rivalry between June and Serena. Check out the trailer below:

In the new season, June must struggle to “redefine her identity and purpose,” according to the episode’s official synopsis. In an interview with TVLinethe protagonist Elisabeth Moss said that, in addition to the personal development of the character, the new wave of episodes is packed with action.

“I really mean I can barely keep up with the amount of action that’s going on. So that’s been exciting and challenging, of course, because it means we’re working really hard and we’re on location a lot. But there is never a dull moment,” she comments.

It is worth remembering that in addition to starring in the series, Moss also assumes the roles of director in some episodes and executive producer.

In addition to the trailer, the streaming also released the official poster for the fifth season:

Disclosure / Hulu

The new episodes will feature the return of Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger.

the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will be released on the 14th of september. In Brazil, the first four seasons of the series can be found on Paramount+ and Globoplay.