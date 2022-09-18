The Huntsman and the Ice Queen

(The Huntsman: Winter’s War) 12:30 pm on Globo, USA, 2016. Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan. With Charlize Theron, Nick Frost, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Ronalth Abreu,

Chris Hemsworth. Freya is the good sister of the all-powerful Queen Ravenna. After going through trauma, however, she awakens to her magical powers and isolates herself. Away from her sister, she builds her own kingdom – she becomes the Ice Queen -, where she recruits children to compose her army, under two orders: swear obedience to her and that young people abdicate any form of love. Two of the most talented little combatants, Erik and Sara, grow up and fall in love. When Freya realizes that she has been “betrayed”, however, she separates the two. At the same time, the powerful magic mirror is reported missing. And it will be necessary to prevent the object from falling into the hands of the new queen.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

(Spiderman: Far From Home) 14:00, on Record, USA, 2019. Directed by Jon Watts. With Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon. Peter Parker is on a two-week trip to Europe with his high school friends when he is surprised by Nick Fury’s visit. Needing help fighting monsters named Elementals, Fury summons him to fight alongside Mysterio, a new hero who claims to have come from a parallel Earth. In addition to the new threat, Peter has to deal with the gap left by Tony Stark, from whom he inherits special glasses, with access to an artificial intelligence system associated with Stark Industries.

the 6th day

(The 6th Day) 16:00, at Bandeirantes, USA, 2000. Directed by Jon Davison. With Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Rapaport, Tony Goldwyn. A man meets a clone of himself and stumbles upon a grand conspiracy about clones taking over the world.

The Trapalhões in Auto da Compadecida

(The Trapalhões in Auto da Compadecida) 00:00, on SBT, Brazil, 1987. Directed by Roberto Farias. With Renato Aragão, Dedé Santana, Mussum, Zacarias, Claudia Jimenez. The duo João Grilo and Chicó give small blows and cause a lot of confusion in the lives of the sacristan and the village baker. However, the biggest deceivers in the region are people with prominence and power. After an attack by cangaceiros, these groups and many of their victims meet in heaven for a divine judgment.

Explosive Direction

(Steig nicht aus!) 2:10 am, on Globo, Germany, 2018. Directed by Christian Alvart. With Hannah Herzsprung, Emily Kusche, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Christiane Paul. A loving father and husband is excommunicated by a stranger and is about to lose his life, his money and his family.

United for Life

(Decoding Annie Parker) 2:20 am, at Bandeirantes, USA, 2013. Directed by Keith Kjarval. With Helen Hunt, Samanatha Morton, Aaron Paul. When Annie Parker discovers that she has cancer, the same disease that caused the death of her mother and sister, she loses control, and her life is thrown into chaos. Determined not to give up, she enlists the help of a researcher who is trying to prove that cancer can be genetic.

(Film schedule is subject to change without notice)