The Rings of Power’, but fans are just complaining about the second episode that was initially successful

Amazon’s most expensive offering seems to have started out a little rough.

Amazon Prime slow Customers who were expecting to watch the luxury streaming service “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” when it landed Thursday night took to social media to complain that only the second episode was available.

The first two episodes were supposed to air on Amazon starting at 9 pm ET, but Twitter was full of fans who said there was a problem.

Someone tweeted shortly after the episodes became available: “Prime Video screwed up, Rings of Power episode 2 is over but not episode 1.”

other books, “Rings of Force I really got off to a bad start… I think I started with episode 2???? ”

A third said: “Why is Rings of Power Episode 2 available but not Episode 1?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!”. “Come on, I want a reassuring lady.”

Another complained: “Only the second episode was released, which was before 9pm.”

Another wrote with a screenshot of the issue: “Ready to watch The Rings of PowerPrimeVideo and I don’t have the option to play the first episode on my phone or TV.”

Another said: “My roommate is angrily yelling at her Alexa and demanding to know why Episode 2 of the Force is available and not Episode 1.”

One fan even posted a Mimi Gollum who pleaded, “Give us a chance, honey. Give us a chance!”

Screenshots of the first episode appear to say “This Episode is not available.

It’s unclear how widespread the issue is and it appears to have been fixed within an hour.

Rings of Power is a prequel series that takes place before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

The 8-episode season of “The Rings of Power” is said to cost the company an estimated $715 million – making it the most expensive show of all time.

The series has already been renewed for a second season and filming is expected to begin in October.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.