‘The Woman King’: War Epic With Viola Davis DOMINATES US Box Office

The critically acclaimed war epic’The King Woman‘, starring Viola Davis (‘The Suicide Squad’), dominated the North American box office, debuting at the top with $19 million.

The result was above projections, especially because of the great reception from the public – which guaranteed the production a rare A+ grade in the CinemaScore.

With 94% Critics Approval on Rotten Tomatoes and the lack of direct competition, the feature should guarantee great stability in theaters over the next few weeks – consolidating itself as a success for the Sony Pictures.

In Brazil, the production will be released in national cinemas on September 22.

The story is inspired by real events that took place in the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful on the African continent, between the 18th and 19th centuries, and will show Nanisca (Davis), who is the general of a female military army, and her daughter, Nawi, who fight together against the French who enslaved and tried to destroy their village.

Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello enter as producers.

Davis took home the Oscar for his incredible performance in the drama ‘A Boundary Between Us’in addition to having been indicated twice by ‘Doubt’ and ‘Crossed Stories’. She was also the first black woman in history to win the Emmy for Best actressby the series ‘How to Get Away with Murder’.

