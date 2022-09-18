To compete with Apple, Samsung will have satellite connectivity on cell phones

Samsung is working to include a satellite connectivity feature, great for calling for help in emergencies and little or no network connection, just like Apple did with the iPhone 14, released on September 7th.

The company races against time to not be too far behind in the implementation of the functionality, which in addition to Apple cell phones, has already been included in Huawei smartphones.

It is important to highlight that to make the resource functional it is necessary to invest in satellite infrastructure. Apple, for example, said it will invest heavily in satellites from Globalstar, a company that operates low-orbit satellites, to expand and offer better services.

Globalstar’s system is similar to that of Starlink, a project by the famous SpaceX led by Elon Musk, which uses low-orbit satellites to provide an internet connection.

In the case of Samsung, it is unclear which connectivity provider the company will be, but it is a detail that the tech giant needs to define quickly in order to be able to execute its plans to implement the feature on its mobiles.

According to the PhoneArena portal, Samsung can open negotiations with Starlink, which has already had conversations with Apple, but apparently did not close a deal, as the “apple” opted for Globalstar services – at least on the iPhone 14.

