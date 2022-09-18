Today’s Cine Maior (18/09): Record shows Spider-Man: Far From Home

Record will show at Cine Maior this Sunday (18) the film Spider-Man: Far From Home. Released in 2019, the feature stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal. With a budget of around 160 million, the film made over 1 billion dollars at the box office. Cine Maior airs on Sunday afternoons, starting at 1:45 pm.

The film tells the story of Nick Fury and Maria Hill investigating an attack by a large storm revealed to be the Earth Elemental being. Defeated in a fight, they are rescued by Quentin Beck. In New York City, the Midtown School of Science and Technology restarts its academic year to accommodate students who returned after the second snap of the Infinity Gauntlet.[N 1] The school organizes a two-week summer field trip to Europe.

Peter Parker, still grieving over Tony Stark’s death, plans to capitalize on this and confess his growing feelings for fellow student Michelle “MJ” Jones. He participates in a fundraiser for the homeless, run by his Aunt May. Parker ignores a call from Fury during the event, but leaves after the crowd asks questions about Stark’s death. He refrains from taking his Spider-Man costumes to Europe to take a break and have some fun.

In Venice, Italy, during the trip, Parker and his friends are among those attacked by the Water Elemental, which continues to wreak havoc on the city; Parker unsuccessfully tries to fight back, but Beck, revealed to be Mysterio, appears and destroys the creature. Fury sabotages Parker’s trip and gives him Stark’s glasses, which were made for his successor. The glasses are equipped with EDITH artificial intelligence, which has access to all Stark Industries databases, and can launch commando weapons. Beck claims that the Elementals were responsible for his family’s death and that he comes from a different reality, one among many in the Multiverse.

Parker rejects Fury’s plea for help and is reunited with his friends, but Fury secretly redirects the school’s itinerary to Prague, where the Fire Elemental is designed to attack. He appears with destruction intent, but Beck, with Parker’s help, destroys him. Fury and Hill invite Parker and Beck to Berlin, Germany to discuss forming a new superhero team. Parker Deems Beck Worthy of Being Stark’s Successor and Gives Him the EDITH Sunglasses