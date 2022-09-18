Today’s Maximum Screen (17/09): Record shows Zumbilândia

Record will show on Tela Máxima this Saturday (17) the film Zumbilândia – Atire Twice. Released in 2019, the feature film stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. Tela Máxima will air at 11:15 pm, Brasília time, right after A Fazenda.

The film tells the story of ten years after the events of the first film, survivors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock have become experts at identifying and eliminating zombies and establishing their new home in the now-abandoned White House. Columbus decides to propose to Wichita using the Hope Diamond, while Tallahassee rejects Little Rock’s hopes of starting a family of her own. The next morning, Tallahassee finds a note from Wichita and Little Rock, who have departed due to Little Rock feeling that Tallahassee still treats her like a child and Wichita’s fear that she is too attached to Columbus.

A month later, while exploring a mall, Columbus is surprised by a stylish blonde named Madison, who survived Zombieland on her own, mostly hiding inside the freezer of a Pinkberry store. Madison quickly angers Tallahassee, but Columbus invites her back to the White House, where the two have sex. Upon returning and finding that Columbus has slept with Madison, Wichita explains that Little Rock left for Graceland with a pacifist from Berkeley and informs the group of more agile and durable “super zombies”. Fearing for the safety of Little Rock, the group heads towards Graceland in a run-down minivan.