Tomb Raider | Aubrey Plaza wants to play the next Lara Croft

Aubrey Plaza admitted that he has an interest in playing the next iteration of Lara Croft. The Tomb Raider franchise is being revamped without Alicia Vikander after MGM lost the rights.

The director of Run Away, Edgar Wrightcame to believe that the actress had been cast in the role after seeing an image of Emily The Criminal.

“‎Look, I have no idea what the future holds for me, but I love it. It was so funny when Edgar (Wright) texted me saying this, because I didn’t realize how surprisingly similar these photos are. Emily is carrying a purse strap and Lara Croft has a gun holster. It was very strange and totally accidental, but I accept it anyway!”

told the newsweek.

“I love action movies. I love all kinds of movies. I would love it if it somehow turned into a real thing, but who knows, I have no idea. It’s an iconic character. She is original f**king.”‎”

There is already a fierce struggle in Hollywood to gain control of intellectual property on the big screen, but for now, we don’t know which studios are involved.

READ TOO:

A draft of the script had been finalized and delivered to the studio, bearing the title Tomb Raider – Obsidian.

Speculation points out that the sequel will have elements of Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider blended into the plot. The studio’s idea would be to address the supernatural side of the franchise, a theme that fans are familiar with.

Lara Croft is the independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who disappeared many years ago. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, Lara embarks on a perilous journey to her last known destination – a legendary tomb on a mythical island that may be somewhere off the coast of Japan. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as Lara must rely on her sharp mind, blind faith and stubborn spirit to venture into the unknown.

The worldwide box office Tomb Raider: Inception stood at US$ 274 million.