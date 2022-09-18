Typhoon Nanmadol: ‘Unprecedented’ storm triggers mass evacuation in Japan

An aerial view of the Japanese port city of Fukuoka

The port city of Fukuoka could be in the path of the typhoon

Hundreds of thousands of people in Japan have been warned to evacuate their homes amid warnings of “unprecedented” risks from an oncoming storm.

Typhoon Nanmadol is expected to hit the island of Kyushu on Sunday (18/9).

Winds can reach 270 km/h, and some areas can have 500 mm of rain in just 24 hours.

A “special alert” is in effect for Kyushu, with warnings of landslides and flooding. Train services and flights were cancelled.

