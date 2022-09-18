UFC: Gregory Robocop Wins “Fight of the Night” Bonus | combat

The scare suffered by Gregory Robocop at the beginning of the co-main event of UFC Sandhagen x Song, this Saturday, in Las Vegas (USA), paid off in the end. The Brazilian took a knee on the encounter that opened a huge wound in his face and it looked like Chidi Njokuani would be able to impose his striking, but Robocop made the name and knocked out the American in the second round in an electrifying confrontation. With that, the two won the “Fight of the Night” bonus and took US$ 50 thousand (about R$ 262 thousand) each.
Gregory Rodrigues defeated Chidi Njokuani by TKO at 1min27s of R2 — Photo: Getty Images
The “Performance of the Night” awards went to Joe Pyfer and Damon Jackson. The first made his debut in the UFC and took no notice of Alen Amedovski, getting the TKO at 3:55 of the first round. Jackson, in turn, needed just 69 seconds to settle the invoice against Pat Sabatini, also by TKO. They also pocketed $50,000.
