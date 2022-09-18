Ukraine reports death of four doctors trying to evacuate patients from hospital in Kharkiv – News

Ukrainian authorities on Sunday denounced the death of four doctors as they tried to evacuate patients from a psychiatric hospital in Strilche, in the northwestern region of Kharkiv.

“The occupiers mercilessly terrorize the civilian population,” said the district chief of that area, Oleg Sinegubov, through his Telegram account, in a message published by the portal “Ukrinform”.

Ukrainian authorities had already reported new and intense attacks in various parts of the south and east of the country. In Donetsk, in the east, there are said to have been at least five deaths among the civilian population, while in Nikopol, in the south, Russian attacks damaged dozens of residential buildings, as well as the gas and electricity grid. In Izium, one of the liberated cities in the Kharkiv region, work began on identifying bodies found in graves, some of them with signs of torture.





According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Occupied Ukraine Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, 59 bodies were exhumed, of which an undetermined number were identified, according to “Ukrinform”. The bodies correspond to 16 civilian men, 26 women and 17 military men, most with signs of not having died naturally. So far, 440 pits have been located in the vicinity of this city, recently liberated from Russian troops.



