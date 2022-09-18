Understand why Cruzeiro can go up in the game against Vasco, in Mineiro

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro beat CRB 2-0 at the Rei Pel stadium Cruzeiro fan, grab a calculator and let’s do the math for Serie A access, which is not as easy for Humanities professionals as the reporter who writes these lines.

Pezzolano’s team can rise if they beat Vasco because they go to 68 points and don’t finish the competition below fourth place – the top four guarantee a spot in the elite of Brazilian football in 2023. Serie B moment ranking:

cruise – 65 points Bahia – 51 points Guild – 50 points Vasco – 48 points London – 45 points

If they lose to Raposa, there will be seven games left for the Carioca team, in fourth place, with 48, and eight for Londrina, who are in fifth place, with 45.

To make understanding less difficult, we isolated Bahia and Grmio, second and third places, with teams from Rio de Janeiro and Paraná.

Tubaro s would only surpass Raposa if they won the remaining eight games, thus reaching 69. The precious detail: in the 32nd round, Adilson Batista’s team duels against Vasco.

CRB x Cruzeiro: photos from the match at Rei Pel Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the match between CRB and Cruzeiro, at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

Thus, necessarily one more defeat would need to be considered for the 777 Partners team, as we count the setback to Raposa, mandatory for the return to Serie A in the next match.

Soon, Vasco would have two defeats in eight games, with six rounds left. With this combination, the team from Rio would only reach 66 points and would not surpass Pezzolano’s team.

Therefore, the match between Londrina and Vasco guarantees this possibility of access on Wednesday (21), at 9 pm, in Mineiro.

If Londrina and Vasco draw – already noting the defeat of the Carioca team in Mineiro – neither of them would surpass Raposa. Jorginho’s team would go to 67, if they win every game, as well as Tubaro.

It is up to the celestial fan now to prepare the fireworks and the party for Wednesday. On the field, the service will be for Pezzolano’s men, who did not disappoint this year.