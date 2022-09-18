Vasco’s access percentage according to the Infobola website

The 30th round of Série B 2022 ended this Saturday night, after Cruzeiro defeated CRB, in Maceió. The result made the Minas Gerais team, isolated leader of the championship, stay one victory away from the mathematical access to Serie A, which can take place next Wednesday, in the game against Vasco, in Mineirão.

With the results finalized, the Vasco fan gains a small dose of optimism. Vasco’s chances of access, placed fourth, rose to 68%. Among the G-4 clubs, the vice-leader Bahia appears with 95%. Grêmio, which occupies third place, now has 88%.

Vasco players celebrate one of the team’s goals in the victory over Náutico — Photo: André Durão

In the fight against relegation, Guarani and Vila Nova-GO won in the round, left the Z-4 ​​and gained a little breath in the championship. In the group of the last four places, Náutico (93%), Operário-PR (77%), Brusque (66%) and CSA (44%) appear, momentarily, as the main candidates for sticking.

The infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, considers the top 12 with chances of access to the elite of Brazilian football. Cruzeiro and Bahia appear with more than 90%.

Vasco, who thrashed Náutico in the round, increased the chance of moving up to Serie A from 61% to 68%. Defeated by Novorizontino, Grêmio now has 88%.

Chances of access

1st – Cruise: 99% – 65 points

2nd – Bahia: 95% – 51 points

3rd – Guild: 88% – 50 points

4th – Vasco: 68% – 48 points

5th – London: 27% – 45 points

6th – Sport: 10% – 43 points

7th – Ituano: 8% – 41 points

8th – Ponte Preta: 1% – 40 points

9th – CRB: 1% – 40 points

10th – Criciúma: 1% – 40 points

11th – Tombense: 1% – 40 points

12th – Sampaio Corrêa: 2% – 39 points

In the fight against relegation to Série C of the Brasileirão, 11 clubs are still in contention, but eight are more likely to fall. Náutico, Guarani, Operário-PR, Vila Nova, Brusque, CSA, Chapecoense and Novorizontino are the teams with the highest percentages, according to the infobola website.

Relegation risk to Serie C

20th – Nautical: 93% – 27 points

19th – Worker-PR: 77% – 30 points

18th – Brusque: 66% – 31 points

17th – CSA: 44% – 32 points

16th – Guarani: 52% – 32 points

15th – Vila Nova-GO: 29% – 34 points

14th – Chapecoense: 15% – 35 points

13th – Novorizontino: 19% – 36 points

12th – Sampaio Corrêa: 1% – 39 points

11th – Tombense: 1% – 40 points

10th – Criciúma – 1% – 40 points

9th – CRB – ​​1% – 40 points

8th – Ponte Preta – 1% – 40 points