Vítor Pereira surprises and reveals which player from Brazil he will take to Europe if he leaves Corinthians

Even with Corinthians’ countless attempts to renew his contract, coach Vítor Pereira still has his future undefined for 2023. This is because, according to him, the decision has not yet been made, given the difficulties in convincing his wife to join move to Brazil.

However, as revealed by Timão’s director of football, Roberto de Andrade, there is a strong desire on the part of the Portuguese to remain in the team, with his family being the only factor that can prevent his permanence.

However, even with the great possibilities of staying at the São Paulo club, Vítor Pereira gave somewhat worrying statements at a press conference. On the occasion, in addition to talking about the possibility of returning to Europe, Vítor stated that he will take a player from the Corinthians squad if that happens.

Check the VP statements

The interview took place shortly after Timão’s 3-0 victory over Fluminense, which confirmed the club’s classification for the final of the Copa do Brasil. At the time, the coach praised left-back Lucas Piton, stating that he will take him to Europe if he leaves Corinthians:

” Piton, for me, has a bright future. If I go to Europe, I’ll take Piton with me. He has a quality that a lot of people didn’t notice, he has improved a lot in the defensive part and, for me, he will play in the top team in Europe “.

However, in order to praise his squad, VP also made a point of praising the veteran Fábio Santos, considered one of the main names of Timão this season:

“We have Piton and we have Fábio, he gives us experience, quality when he is well. For me he is having a very important, huge season, because he can play at a very high level. From a defensive point of view, he gives us a great experience, timing, help, he manages to unite everyone in the most difficult moments, he is that player”.

Piton is 21 years old and has a contract with Corinthians until 2024. In addition, according to the Transfermarkt website, he is valued at 6 million euros (R$ 31.5 million), having received some inquiries from Europe since he joined the professionals. of Timon.