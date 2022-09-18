Weekly Highlights Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and Pluto TV September 19-25

Disclosure

Check out the highlights of the channel programming Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and Pluto TV from the 19th to the 25th of September.

Comedy Central

KENAN — SEASON 1

New episode: Tuesday, September 20 at 7pm.

In Kenan’s storyline, a newly widowed man (Kenan Thompson) strives to be the best father possible to his daughters Emma (Dani Lockett) and Sophie (Dannah Lockett), while dealing with work and his father-in-law Percy (Andy Garcia). ), which hinders rather than helps.

MTV

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE — SEASON 7

New episodes: Monday, September 19th to Friday, the 23rd at 8am.

The first reality competition in the Drag Race franchise follows world-renowned drag queen, artist and model RuPaul as he searches for America’s next drag superstar. RuPaul presents and acts as a guide for contestants who are aiming for the title, while judging the best and worst performances in the thematic challenges proposed weekly by the production. Based on the criticisms of the jury composed of Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews, among other celebrity guests, one contestant is eliminated at the end of each episode. To excel in the race, you need to excel in acting, dancing, makeup, voice acting and catwalk challenges. Following the guidelines taught by RuPaul, to win you must have charisma, uniqueness, courage and talent. In addition to the entertainment generated by the competition, the series brings several references to LGBTQIA+ culture.

Nickelodeon

ROCK ISLAND MYSTERIES

New episode: Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 pm.

Taylor Young is fascinated by the phenomenon surrounding the island’s mystery since his uncle’s disappearance. With his friends, Taylor finds himself determined to uncover the secrets and unexplained events of this island. In search of the truth, your friends set out on the adventure of a lifetime, facing endless beaches, hidden treasures, riddles and incredible legends waiting to be revealed.

Paramount Network

PARAMOUNT+ PRESENTS: THE HANDMAID’S TALE — SEASON 5

Premiere: Sunday, September 25th, from 8pm.

The Handmaid’s Tale tells the everyday story of the residents of the Republic of Gilead, a totalitarian society in the ancient United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as an AIA, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

The series stars: Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, AmandaBrugel, Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger.

Pluto TV

LABYRINTH OF EMOTIONS

Premiere: Saturday, September 24, on Pluto TV Cine Família (channel 87).

In Labyrinth of Emotions, Robbie (Tom Hanks) and his three college buddies decide to move the board game “Labyrinths and Monsters” to the legendary local cave. Afterward, Robbie begins to experience real visions, and the line between reality and fantasy blurs in a harrowing adventure.