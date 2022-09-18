WhatsApp has launched new feature that can generate FIGHT between users; check out

WhatsApp is releasing a new feature that could end up in a fight between users. From the last update of the application, it was possible to verify a novelty in the system that will grant the owners of groups more freedom, but can also mess up the lives of other members.

Want to know what the update was and what it allows you to do? So keep following us below to check out all the news we’ve separated especially for you!

New feature can generate fights?

During the current period, in the midst of new elections, groups of family and friends may become more heated. This is because there are always differences of opinion that can end up contradicting some members. They can generate, for example, penalties that impair the functioning of groups, such as fights and arguments. Faced with this, the application developed a way to calm the mood there.

The new function is still in the development stage and it is unknown when it will be officially released. The promoter of the feature was the website Wabetianfo and, according to him, the function that gives the power to administrators to delete the messages of other members of the group will be available to users soon. Before that, he must go through an evaluation period.

Learn more about WhatsApp’s new feature

Obviously not all users will approve of the functionality, but there are those who will agree with the change due to the maintenance of conversation spaces in the app. It does not mean, for example, that certain subjects will be banned from chats, only that there may be greater control over what is discussed.

That way, if administrators understand that certain messages violate group rules, they can even delete them to avoid banning a member. While the feature was noticed in the latest update of Android systems, it will also be available for iOS.

In addition to this, other news should soon arrive in the messaging app. One of them, by the way, indicates that messages that were sent a long time ago can be deleted as well as recent ones. The option, in this case, will allow users to delete messages that have been sent within two days, or, at least, that’s what the forecast says.

