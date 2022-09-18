WhatsApp is about to stop you from taking screenshots inside the app

WhatsApp is about to stop you from taking screenshots within the app, but only in cases of single view messages. know more

Estimated reading time: two minutes

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

WhatsApp is always innovating, always aiming to please its users or solve some kind of problem on the platform.

This time, the messenger app plans to release a feature that prevents the printing of messages sent within the app. The idea is to reinforce user safety, in addition to ensuring greater effectiveness for other resources, such as single view files. So, to find out more, check out below.

WhatsApp wants to prevent screenshots inside the app in some cases

Thus, the idea of ​​banning prints within WhatsApp was not confirmed by the company, but by a specialized website, called WABetaInfo. According to the portal, the feature is already in beta phase of development. That is, passing through a series of tests. For now, it’s only accessible on iOS devices, but should soon be available for Android as well.

Basically, the goal is for this function to serve as another security barrier within the app. However, for those who are frustrated that they will no longer be able to “print” their day-to-day messages, they should not worry. In fact, the prevent prints function will only work for single view messages at this time. That’s because, in general, this type of message is really intended to be something intimate, not public.

Other social networks are also applying this idea, including Facebook and Instagram, also belonging to WhatsApp’s Meta group. Currently, on all these networks, it is possible to somehow send temporary messages, which disappear after 12 hours.

The idea is that if a user takes a screenshot of a message that has been programmed to disappear soon, the person who sent the message is notified. In this way, it is possible to report the person who tried to circumvent the system.

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Ink Drop/shutterstock.com