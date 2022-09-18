WhatsApp news: Messenger tests new layout for the home page

WhatsApp has made yet another update to its app. The novelty of the time is related to the layout of the home page. In short, the position of icons is different within the messaging platform.

As usual, the Whatsapp made one more update to your app. The novelty of the time is related to the layout of the home page. In short, the position of icons is different within the messaging platform.

WhatsApp home icons change

The most apparent change is the position of the camera button, previously located in the center of the toolbar. Now the icon is positioned in the upper right corner, right next to the button to start a new conversation.

Reportedly, this change is also related to the new communities, which should be located on the bottom bar. However, both novelties are still in the testing phase and were advanced by the WABetaInfo website.

Devices will stop operating WhatsApp

The next update of Whatsapp will require the application to operate on a newer operating system. Thus, as of September 30, some cell phones will no longer work with the messenger.

In short, these templates were released over 10 years ago and will not be compatible with the latest WhatsApp system. Therefore, the only option for users will be to change the device for a more current one or abandon the application.

According to the information, more than 40 models of different brands will stop running the messenger in the coming weeks. Check what they are:

apple : iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE;

: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE; Samsung : Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2;

: Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2; LG : Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD and Optimus F3Q;

: Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD and Optimus F3Q; Huawei : Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2;

: Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2; ZTE : ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987;

: ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987; SONY : Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S;

: Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S; Other brands: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.