WhatsApp starts hiding “online” status to give more privacy

Lately, several different features have been released on the Whatsappa platform that is successful in providing communication solutions.

Just save someone’s mobile number and start chatting from text messages, audio and even video calls. However, some years ago the features were quite simple and nowadays the system has reached a high level of performance.

have more privacy

The privacy policy in the digital environment is not just about creating barriers aimed at data security, but also offering autonomy.

Any information about the activities of an account can have bad consequences. In this way, rethinking the exposure of profiles helps to develop a space in which everyone feels safe.

Who needs to know?

It’s been some time since the Whatsapp allows you to delete the ”Last seen” information, with the intention of not revealing online habits.

Despite this, some users are still bothered by the need for the app to identify when they are online. Despite being common on other social networks, its personal character makes discretion demanded, after all, who needs to know what time you last accessed it and your availability?

The end of excuses

When seeing that your account was active while sending a message, the person can question why the delay in responding. Whether at work or involving friends, this creates discomfort.

Of course, nobody has the obligation to keep justifying themselves, but now it will not be necessary to live with this kind of concern if the ”Online” and ”Last seen” options are inactive.

The function was released last month and has not yet arrived for all users, so check if yours Whatsapp is up to date.

Become invisible to your contacts

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp’s ”Settings”.

Step 2: Select ”Account” and then click on ”Privacy”.

3rd Step: if the option ”Last seen and online” appears, it shows that you can now use the function.