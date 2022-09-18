When does ‘Big Sky’ return? – ETC AND POP!

ABC’s hit crime thriller ‘Big Sky’ will return this fall and the final season, now in a third season, will also have a new title. ‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’, as it’s called, will pick up from the events of the season two finale. ‘The Boys’ and ‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles will play Sheriff Beau Arlen.

Created by David E. Kelly (‘Big Little Lies’) and based on the CJ Box book series, ‘Big Sky’ premiered in 2020 and was one of the hit shows alongside ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. The show’s ratings increased after it featured Ackles in the penultimate episode of Season 2. Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Paul McGuigan, Matthew Gross, Ross Fineman and Elwood Reid serve as executive producers alongside Kelly and Box.

When does 'Big Sky' return?

The third season of ‘Big Sky’ launches with a new title, on a new night and a new time. The thriller will premiere September 21 with new episodes at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. The network has released a new trailer for season three that shows the core trio of Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Jensen Ackles investigating the case of a missing hiker. As far as casting updates go, Jamie Lynn-Siegler (‘The Sopranos’) is upgraded to series regular after recurring roles in season two. Country music legend and actress Reba McEntire will join the cast to play the new character, Sunny Brick. Logan Marshall-Green, Jesse James Keitel, Janina Gavankar and Dedee Pfeiffer also reprise their roles in the thriller.

According to TV Line, the final season will see Private Detective Cassie Dewell, Deputy Sheriff Jenny Hoyt and newly appointed Sheriff Beau Arlen succeed in maintaining law and order in Helena, Montana. However, things go awry when a local trip led by Sunny Barnes goes dark.

You can watch the trailer here:

‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’ premieres Wednesday, September 21 on ABC, with new episodes being released weekly.