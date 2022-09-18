where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Flamengo and Fluminense face each other today (18), at Maracanã, at 4 pm, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. Both teams have 45 points, with Rubro-Negro in third place and Tricolor in fourth, and are looking to get closer to leader Palmeiras, who has 54.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast by Globo and Premiere. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. The match starts at 16:00.

lineups

Flamengo: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel. Technician: Dorival Junior

Fluminense: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz

Embezzlement:

Flamengo does not have striker Bruno Henrique, who is recovering from surgery on his right knee, and defender Rodrigo Caio, who is in transition after an injury to his left knee.

Fluminense will not have defenders Matheus Ferraz and Luan Freitas, who are recovering from injuries to his right knee, and David Duarte, with a problem in his left thigh, available.

Arbitration:

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/ SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA/ RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)

Latest results:

Flamengo beat São Paulo 1-0, while Fluminense lost 3-0 to Corinthians. Both games were valid for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.