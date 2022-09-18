Why did Emily VanCamp’s character Nic leave ‘The Resident’?

Doctor and hospital based shows always have a tragedy and a mystery, whether it’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or ‘The Resident’ people love it. For those unfamiliar with ‘The Resident’, it is a medical drama television series that premiered on January 21, 2018 on Fox as a mid-season replacement during the 2017-18 television season. Based on the book ‘Unaccountable’ by Marty Makary, the series focuses on the lives and duties of staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, while delving into the bureaucratic practices of the hospital industry.

So where were we? Oh yes! Why did Nicolete leave ‘The Resident’? Well, Emily VanCamp was seen in seasons 1-5 as Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin. Her character was a nurse at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital and later Conrad’s wife. She and Conrad have a daughter, Georgiana Grace “Gigi” Nevin Hawkins, in Season 4. In Season 5, Nic dies after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in a car accident. Tragic, isn’t it? Read on to find out why the character is killed so tragically!

RELATED ARTICLES

‘The Resident’ Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, and Everything About Fox’s Medical Drama

‘The Resident’ Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know About Fox’s Medical Drama

Well, according to The Columbian, Emily VanCamp was unable to re-shoot the scenes for “personal reasons” after the actress expressed an interest in leaving the medical drama to focus on her family. “I spent so many years on network television,” said VanCamp, whose previous series credits include ‘Everwood’, ‘Brothers & Sisters’ and ‘Revenge.’ “But suddenly, priorities changed. I think there comes a point in every woman’s life — in every person’s life when it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was doing the show.”

Production Still by Emily VanCamp as Nic in ‘The Resident’ (IMDb)

After that, executive producer Peter Elkoff told TV Insider that they are looking for a new love interest for Conrad. He said: “We kind of set up Billie Sutton [Jessica Lucas] and Cade Sullivan [Kaley Ronayne] as potential love interests for Conrad, in quite subtle ways and sometimes less so, but he hasn’t figured out who, and there are complications on both sides.” He continues: “At the beginning of the last episode, he realizes, for many reasons, that he has to figure out how to move on with his life.”

However, in the midst of this ‘The Resident’ drama, in May 2022, the series was renewed for a sixth season, which is scheduled to premiere on September 20, 2022, on Fox at 8/7c.