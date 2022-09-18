Why Meghan Markle was once hilariously messed up for Megan Fox

Meghan Markle is one of the most famous women on the planet, but there was a time when she was mistaken for another celebrity of the same name: Megan Fox. This is why the Duchess of Sussex was once mistaken for the transformers Star.

(LR) Meghan Markle and Megan Fox | USA/NBCUniversal Network; David Livingston/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Megan Fox have a lot in common

While both are distinctly recognizable, it’s easy to see why someone might mistake Meghan Markle for Megan Fox. The two stars have a lot in common.

Both are dark-haired beauties in the entertainment industry, just five years apart (Markle is 41 and Fox is 36). And they’re both famous actors – Markle has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including her role as Rachel Zane in fits. Fox has worked in film for decades, starring in films such as transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesand jennifer’s body.

Markle and Fox are both lightning rods for controversy and media criticism, and are in high-profile relationships. Fox is known for her twin flame connection (and endless PDA) with musician Machine Gun Kelly, while Markle is married to Prince Harry, making her the Duchess of Sussex.

And, of course, the two stars have the same first name (albeit with different spellings).

Happy forever. Meet Mia, a beagle who was tortured and abused at a breeding site. She now has a new home with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. pic.twitter.com/fVI02eZZkD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 25, 2022

Meghan Markle was once mistaken for Megan Fox

Because they are both famous and share the same first name, Meghan Markle was once mistaken for Megan Fox.

Markle was trying to adopt a dog from Project Beagle Freedom and contacted Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who runs the organization from her former home in Valley Village, California.

“The Duchess called me personally,” Keith shared with the Los Angeles Times. But at first, Keith said he didn’t recognize who Markle was, as the Duchess of Sussex was only identified as a “VIP donor”.

“She calls my cell phone without caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan,’” Keith recalled. “We talked for 30 minutes and I thought, ‘Is that Megan Fox?’”

But it was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, along with two security guards, who visited the rescue facility after hours to adopt their new family member.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a rescued Beagle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ended up adopting Mamma Mia, one of 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia in appalling conditions.

During the phone call, Shannon Keith told Markle that the Beagle Freedom Project was about to welcome a mother and her litter of puppies. The Duchess of Sussex immediately said that she was interested in adopting her mother. The 7-year-old bitch has been used for breeding her entire life. Many animals rescued from the breeding facility were also subjected to research testing and other abuse.

Keith said it was love at first sight between Mamma Mia and the royal couple. “The second they walk in, it’s like Mamma Mia knows,” the animal rights lawyer told The New York Times. “She ran to them.”

She added: “Her tail was wagging a million miles a minute” and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “so doting on her.”

RELATED: Fans are tired of millionaires like Meghan Markle and Sydney Sweeney complaining about their financial struggles