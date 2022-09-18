Will Cyborg appear in The Flash movie?

Ray Fisher’s Cyborg may still appear in The Flash movie.

But can we still see Cyborg in The Flash?

The chances of this happening are remote, but how much of Warner’s management has changed with the arrival of the CEO’s management David Zaslavand the actors Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck are returning to their DCEU characters, it’s possible that Fisher will still appear in some form in the Flash movie.

To further this theory, the Google is putting Ray Fisher as one of the cast members of The Flash.

However, no movie website or famous media insider has indicated so far that the actor will be in the long.

Would you like to see Cyborg return to the DCEU? Comment below in our comment block.

the long The Flash It is scheduled to release on June 23, 2023 in theaters.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

