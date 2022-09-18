Will this be the end of “Ok Google”?

Google has released a new feature for Nest Hub Max devices, which gives you the ability to activate the smart assistant without having to say “Ok Google”.

The novelty – called “Quick Phrases” – had already been anticipated during the Google I/O event last May. At the time, it was demonstrated that the assistant would automatically execute some common voice commands, without the need for the activation phrase.

For now, only two variations of commands are available on the Nest to activate four basic functions: set alarms, ask the time, turn lights on and off or activate timers. On Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices there is also a similar feature. However, it only applies to one command: to silence phone calls.

However, the website 9to5Google discovered among the lines of code of the latest version of the application that Google is studying to release the option of “Custom Quick Phrases”. That is, the user will soon be able to manually add the phrases he wants to activate his main routines, without having to say the traditional “Ok, Google”.

This does not mean, of course, that the new feature will actually be released by Google. Also, there must be some rules for the function to work properly.

Can “Okay Google” end?

It is worth remembering that, at the same event in May, it was also announced that it will be possible to activate the Google Assistant just by looking. In practice, just look directly at the device’s camera and ask a question or say a voice command.

Also, current Android smartphones already allow you to skip the wake-up phrase just by pressing and holding the “home” button. All this demonstrates that the company is investing in alternative ways of activating the “Google Assistant” – which can, at the very least, make “Ok, Google” something underused.

So, as much as the end of the wake-up phrase is still considered a rumor, it is not far from becoming a reality – which is good news, as it can speed up the user’s life, as Google pointed out. at your event.

The bad news is that the “Quick Phrases” feature is available on a very limited basis – in the US and only on the Nest Hub Max. In addition, it should take a long time for the novelty to be offered universally on other devices that run Android.