With Rodrygo and Vini’s ball, Real beat Atlético in tense classic

Real Madrid won the long-awaited derby against Atlético de Madrid 2-1, away from home. The goals were scored by Rodrygo, at 18 and Valverde at 36 of the first half and Hermoso discounted at 38 of the second half. The victory keeps the team with 100% success in Espanyol.

Leader of Espanyol, the merengue team continues with the advantage of two points against Barcelona, ​​and now will face Osasuna, at the Santiago Bernabéu, on the 2nd. In the next round, after the FIFA date, the colchoneros face Sevilla, away from home, on the 1st.

Classic in focus after racism during the week

Always disputed, the Madrid classic started well before the ball rolled at Wanda Metropolitano, with a racist statement on Spanish TV that earned a response from the Brazilian player and a lot of support for Real’s number 20.

On Sunday, the atmosphere at the stadium was tense, with racist chants from part of the home crowd and a climate of great pressure on the Brazilian striker. As was to be expected, at the first opportunity to dance, Vini Jr. did not disappoint and, in Rodrygo’s goal, the celebration was with a dance by the team’s duo.

Protagonist before the match, Vini did not score his goal, but he was important in the two goals of the Merengue team and played a consistent match, always looking to threaten with his speed and swing. Not to mention the dance he insisted on throwing in his friend Rodrygo’s goal.

Start with hot crowd and warm game

The match started nervously, after so much tension had built up during the week around them. The first ten minutes were pass exchanges without many dangerous arrivals from either team. While in the stands, the Atleti fan didn’t stop pressing. It was in the 11th minute that Atlético had their first big chance, with Carrasco receiving a good through ball and shooting low into the net from the outside.

On the Real side, the attempts always stopped in the defenders of the hosts, without giving the attackers a chance to finish on Oblak’s goal.

Real opens the scoring and Brazilians dance at the Metropolitano

Shortly after getting scared in the defense, Real managed to open the scoring in a good move from the left. The ball arrived at Tchouaméni, already in the middle, in front of the area, who sent a pass over to find Rodrygo in the small area. The Brazilian sent a first-rate bomb to the back of the goal and left for the dance with Vini Jr.

The goal heated up the match and forced Atlético to seek more offensive arrivals. The best chance didn’t take that long to appear. Griezzman, from outside the area, forced Courtois to make a beautiful save and send it to a corner.

As the minutes passed, nervousness took over the match and tougher fouls happened on both sides. Vini Jr. came to argue with De Paul and at 33 minutes, the referee had already given a yellow card to each team in bids with excessive force, which inflamed even more the home crowd.

2 to 0 and Atleti pressed

Real Madrid players celebrate Valverde’s goal in the derby against Atletico Madrid Image: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

At 36 minutes, with the ball on the left, a table between Vini Jr and Modric ended up in a beautiful pass from the Croatian to shirt 20, who advanced with speed and arrived with conditions to finish in the corner of Oblak. The goalkeeper still managed to deflect the ball slightly, which was on the crossbar, but it was left for Valverde to send it to the back of the net.

With 2-0 against, the hosts sought to hold the ball more, working better on the plays and managing to find spaces in Real’s defense. One of the arrivals forced Courtois to make a good save in a shot by Carrasco. Despite this, the game went to the break without many risks for the favorable score on the merengue side of the classic.

Atlético tries, but Real holds back

The second half started with a lighter atmosphere in the stands. The fan appeared in good moments of the team and when Vini took the ball, with boos for the Brazilian. But with few chances at the beginning of the final stage, the match went on without many emotions on the field and the goalkeepers were not required.

With the favorable result, Real left the ball with the hosts and began to explore counterattacks. Despite hammering the Merengue defense, Atleti’s attempts grew, but they could not pierce the rival’s good scheme.

Home owners win defense and discount

Without the creativity necessary to discount the score, Simeone appealed to Morata and Matheus Cunha entering the game, giving more alternatives to the colchonero attack. The ball was left at the feet of the hosts, who often circled the opponent’s area, but were always ineffective when it came to shooting.

Meanwhile, without getting scared and with a good margin of goals, Real did not seek to increase the pace of the game and, with tranquility, managed the result. However, in the final ten minutes, Atletico set the game on fire with a goal that was sort of ‘unintentionally’ by Hermoso. In a corner play, Courtois went out badly and saw a hit hit the ball at the back of the net.

The goal ignited the match and Atletico pressed hard to reach equality, but the last few minutes were of balls in Real’s area and no real chances for the colchoneros. Thus, Real did not see the victory slip away and danced in a rival field.