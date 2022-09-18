Without Flamengo, will Maracanã return to Suderj? – 09/17/2022

The government of Rio de Janeiro wants to regain control of Maracanã. This is what can be deduced from the absurd demands made for the new bid, the last of them, determining that non-permissionary clubs will pay the same amount of rent as those that assume all costs and responsibilities for the stadium. It can only be a joke.

The unwary who are willing to take over the stadium will still need to live with the direct interference of the Government, which will have two out of three representatives on the management council. And they will also face a substantial increase in the price of the grant, which will rise from R$ 3.2 million/year to R$ 5.6 million.

Under these conditions, Flamengo does not intend to compete in the competition. It is true that until their future stadium, in Gasómetro, is ready, the Mais Querido will still need to play there. But it intends to do so by paying rent by departure. It makes more sense and costs less.

The negotiation for the purchase of land from Caixa is increasingly well underway, but, contrary to what has been reported, is not yet closed. Hence the skepticism of President Rodolfo Landim in being able to announce the launching of the cornerstone on November 15th, Flamengo’s anniversary.

The capacity of the future red-black house should even be 110 thousand fans, with a distribution of sectors that, on the one hand, could generate up to R$ 800 million to help pay for the work with the sale of captive chairs at prices that range between R$80,000 and R$100,000, on the other hand, it will be concerned with guaranteeing more accessible areas to the classes with less purchasing power, something that the current Maracanã has practically denied. The difference is that the “new general” will be in the upper ring of the stadium, where there will be no seats and thus the capacity will be greater.

There are ongoing negotiations with a large network of shopping malls, interested in being part of the complex, which may also have hotels, cinemas and restaurants, creating a hub of attractions that would complement the urbanization of the Porto Maravilha area, with the Museum of Tomorrow in a end and Flamengo stadium on the other.

With 777 and John Textor planning renovations to their stadiums, Vasco and Botafogo intend to return to playing a lot at Maracanã. Imagine the chaos that will be running it (poor lawn!). Better even if Flamengo let it go back into the hands of Suderj, or any other innocent. And focus your efforts on building your dreamed sports square as quickly as possible.

