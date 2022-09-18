Woody Allen to retire from cinema after next film

Woody Allen says his next film will likely be his last directing effort.

Faced with renewed public scrutiny and backlash to long-standing allegations that he sexually assaulted his daughter Dylan Farrow, the 86-year-old filmmaker has been largely banned from Hollywood in recent years. He continued to make movies, including the 2019 one. A rainy day in New York and 2020 Rifkin Festival, but its distribution was limited to Europe, with only a few showings in the US. The same will likely be the case for Allen’s next feature, wasp 22which is due to begin filming in France this fall.

in an interview with La Vanguardia anticipating production, Allen said he intends to wasp 22 to be the last film he directs. “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing,” Allen explained, adding that his next project will be a novel.

Allen had previously hinted at his retirement in an interview with Alec Baldwin over the summer. “I will probably do at least one more movie,” he said at the time. “A lot of emotion is gone. When I used to make a movie, he would go to a movie theater across the country. Now you make a movie and spend a few weeks in a movie theater. Maybe six weeks or four weeks and then it goes straight to streaming or pay-per-view… It’s not the same… It’s not that pleasant for me.”

“I don’t have the fun of making a movie and putting it in the theater. It was a good feeling knowing that 500 people watched it once… I don’t know how I feel about making movies. I’m going to make another one and I’ll see how it goes.”

Allen had already compared wasp 22 to his 2005 psychological thriller Match point starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Scarlett Johansson and Brian Cox.