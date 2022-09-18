Woody Allen’s career may be coming to an end





































The end of a route. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper “La Vanguardia”, Woody Allen revealed that after the premiere of his next film, he should leave his career as a film director.

The 86-year-old American said in the same interview that the next steps are in writing. “In principle, my idea is to stop making films and concentrate on writing. I wanted to write a novel”, he said.

Thus, his next film, and perhaps his last, is called “Wasp 22”, which will have an energy similar to that of “Matchpoint”, another Allen film from 2005, which featured Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, with the artist describing the work as “exciting, dramatic and also sinister”.

Woody Allen’s career has not escaped some controversy, with allegations of sexual abuse by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, causing the distribution of his cinematographic works to be very limited, especially in the United States of America (USA).

It should be noted that this summer, the filmmaker gave an interview to Alec Baldwin, in which he had admitted the possibility of making just one more film.

“It doesn’t excite me so much anymore. When I made a movie, it was shown all over the country. Now it’s four or six weeks in a theater and it goes to streaming. It’s not the same. I don’t have as much fun. I liked the feeling of knowing that 500 people were going to make my film at the same time”, he argued.

“Wasp 22,” Woody Allen’s 50th film, will begin filming next fall in Paris, France.