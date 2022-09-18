your conversations may be spying on; take cover!

WhatsApp made communication easier, so the messaging application today has features that make the routine simpler. There are so many services available in one app that it’s hard to spend many hours away from it. To ensure safety in use, find out if your number is protected or if your conversations are seen.

It is necessary to protect yourself so that the application not be used without your authorization. To prevent this from happening, the first point is never to leave it open on a computer that is not for personal use, that is, avoid using it or forgetting it logged into the computer at work or in any shared space.

WhatsApp conversations seen by others

Another care must be taken when you use a public internet network. For example: the free wi-fi of a coffee shop, as there is more risk of data interception there. It is common in large stores and spaces such as malls.

If you suspect that your conversations from Whatsapp be seen by other people, some tips can help you to take this doubt for good. A simple way is to see if what is sent is showing as “read” before you open the conversation. This is a simple sign to identify.

To reinforce the safety of the application, it defines as the official connection the one that was registered first, that is, your access is the main one. If you suspect something, go to the app’s settings and see the “connected devices” option. If there is someone other than yours whose connection is strange, click “disconnect” as soon as possible.

That way, the app will be terminated for the other user. Whoever he is. In short, it’s always good to get into the habit of having this conference from time to time to avoid your conversations being seen by others. To make the app even more secure, remember to always enable 2-Step Verification.