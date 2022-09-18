YouTube will expand Shorts monetization to intensify dispute with TikTok

Short vertical videos are gaining more and more space on platforms and YouTubeone of the main players in this segment of audiovisual content, is getting ready to expand the possibilities of monetization of the Shorts and intensify the dispute with the TikTok. According to The New York Times, Google’s video platform will place the Shorts as part of the YouTube Partner Program in early 2023that is, it will monetize them in the same way as long content.

To monetize the Shorts, the creator will need to have 10 million views in 90 dayswhile to generate revenue from the longest videos it is necessary to have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of viewing over a year. O Google had already commented on plans to monetize the Shorts in the same model as the long videos on YouTube, but had not detailed how the process would be. The amount paid should be calculated based on the return generated from the ads.

However, in the Shorts monetization model, YouTube must retain 55% of advertising revenue and distribute only the remaining 45%. It should be noted that this division is exactly the opposite of the longer content on the platform. The increase in YouTube’s share will be to pay royalties for music and allow the creator to use the tracks on the Shorts freely. The platform should also highlight paid subscriptions and tips sent by people. Short vertical videos are on the rise on YouTube, reaching something like 30 billion views a day. and 1.5 billion people every month. Currently, the platform pays Shorts creators through its own fund.

