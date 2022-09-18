Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant reconnected to the Ukrainian grid

AFPi AFP – https://istoe.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/17/2022 – 14:35 Share

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has received power again from the national grid, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday, after being disconnected from the external grid, which increased the risk of an accident.

The repaired 750 kilovolt (kV) line supplies Europe’s largest nuclear power plant (…) with the electrical energy needed to ensure reactor cooling and other safety functions,” the UN nuclear agency said in a statement.

During the period when it was disconnected from the grid, the station depended on its own energy supply to operate essential safety mechanisms.

Experts fear the depletion of internal power.

Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, beside the Dniepr River, was captured by Russian troops in March.

Since then, the bombings in the vicinity of the plant – which provoke an exchange of accusations between Kiev and Moscow – generate fears of a nuclear disaster.

The IAEA visited the center in early September and two agency staff remain on site for ongoing monitoring of the situation on the ground.