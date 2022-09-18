Zendaya makes history with 2022 Emmy nomination

Here it comes! After a long wait, the official list of 2022 Emmy nominees is finally here. By the way, it’s not even new to say that fans and moviegoers were already speculating – and a lot – which would be names that would integrate the categories of the awards scheduled for September 12th, right?
The 74th edition will be broadcast in the United States on NBC after a four-year hiatus. As we know, the event is considered the Oscar of television and it has had an impact on the industry.
It’s her, Zendaya!
“Euphoria” star Zendaya made history by receiving her second Emmy nomination, thus becoming the youngest two-time nominee for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.”
At the age of 25, the actress had already set a record in her first victory there in 2020, when she became the youngest to win the trophy in the category.
With two songs announced in the “Music” and “Original Lyrics” category – “Elliot’s Song” from the episode “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” by Labrinth and lyrics by Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and Zendaya, and “I’m Tired”, from the episode “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can”, by Labrinth and lyrics by the actress with Sam Levinson – she received two additional mentions in addition to “Best Actress”.
In addition, it is worth mentioning that with the nominations announced today, Zendaya is now the youngest woman ever nominated for an Emmy as a producer and also the first black woman (and second black person) to be nominated in “Acting” and “Composition” in same year.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy
- Jane Adams – Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks
- Jane Lynch – Only MurdersIn The Building
- Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
- Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy
- Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader – Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance – Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane – Only Murders In The Building
- Christopher McDonald – Hacks
- Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso
Best Direction in a Comedy Series
- Hiro Murai – “New Jazz,” Atlanta
- Bill Hader – “710N,” Barry
- Lucia Aniello – “There Will Be Blood,” Hacks
- Cherien Dabis – “The Boy From 6B,” Only Murders In The Building
- Jamie Babbit – “True Crime,” Only Murders In The Building
- MJ Delaney – “No Weddings And A Funeral,” Ted Lasso
- Mary Lou Belli – “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,” The Ms. Pat Show
Best Limited Series or Anthology Series
- dopesick
- The Dropout
- inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best TV Movie
- Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
- The Survivor
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Toni Collette – The Staircase
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson – American Crime Story: Impeachment
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – In the Name of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Wedding
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Connie Britton – The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham – Dopesick
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
- Will Poulter – Dopesick
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
- Steve Zahn – The White Lotus
Best Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- euphoria
- ozark
- Break
- round 6
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- yellowjackets
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Round 6
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Rupture
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette – Rupture
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon – Round 6
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun – Succession
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Park Hae-soo – Round 6
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- John Turturro – Rupture
- Christopher Walken – Rupture
- Oh Yeong-su – Round 6
Best Guest Actress in a Drama
- Hope Davis – Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden -The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly – Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan – Succession
- Harriet Walter – Succession
- Lee You-mi – Round 6
Best Guest Actor in a Drama
- Adrien Brody – Succession
- James Cromwell – Succession
- Colman Domingo – Euphoria
- Arian Moayed – Succession
- Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgard – Succession
Best Direction in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Ben Stiller – “The We We Are,” Rupture
- Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Red Light, Green Light”, Round 6
- Mark Mylod – “All The Bells Say,” Succession
- Cathy Yan – “The Disruption,” Succession
- Lorene Scafaria – “Too Much Birthday,” Succession
- Karyn Kusama – “Pilot,” Yellowjackets
Best Talk Show Variety Program
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy KimmelLive!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Competition Reality Show
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- Nailed It!
- Rupaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice