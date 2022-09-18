Zendaya makes history with 2022 Emmy nomination

Here it comes! After a long wait, the official list of 2022 Emmy nominees is finally here. By the way, it’s not even new to say that fans and moviegoers were already speculating – and a lot – which would be names that would integrate the categories of the awards scheduled for September 12th, right?

The 74th edition will be broadcast in the United States on NBC after a four-year hiatus. As we know, the event is considered the Oscar of television and it has had an impact on the industry.

It’s her, Zendaya!

“Euphoria” star Zendaya made history by receiving her second Emmy nomination, thus becoming the youngest two-time nominee for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.”

At the age of 25, the actress had already set a record in her first victory there in 2020, when she became the youngest to win the trophy in the category.

With two songs announced in the “Music” and “Original Lyrics” category – “Elliot’s Song” from the episode “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” by Labrinth and lyrics by Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and Zendaya, and “I’m Tired”, from the episode “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can”, by Labrinth and lyrics by the actress with Sam Levinson – she received two additional mentions in addition to “Best Actress”.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that with the nominations announced today, Zendaya is now the youngest woman ever nominated for an Emmy as a producer and also the first black woman (and second black person) to be nominated in “Acting” and “Composition” in same year.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy

Jane Adams – Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks

Jane Lynch – Only MurdersIn The Building

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy

Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader – Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance – Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane – Only Murders In The Building

Christopher McDonald – Hacks

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Best Direction in a Comedy Series

Hiro Murai – “New Jazz,” Atlanta

Bill Hader – “710N,” Barry

Lucia Aniello – “There Will Be Blood,” Hacks

Cherien Dabis – “The Boy From 6B,” Only Murders In The Building

Jamie Babbit – “True Crime,” Only Murders In The Building

MJ Delaney – “No Weddings And A Funeral,” Ted Lasso

Mary Lou Belli – “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,” The Ms. Pat Show

Best Limited Series or Anthology Series

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best TV Movie

Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – In the Name of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Wedding

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Steve Zahn – The White Lotus

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Round 6

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Rupture

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette – Rupture

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Round 6

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Round 6

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Rupture

Christopher Walken – Rupture

Oh Yeong-su – Round 6

Best Guest Actress in a Drama

Hope Davis – Succession

Marcia Gay Harden -The Morning Show

Martha Kelly – Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan – Succession

Harriet Walter – Succession

Lee You-mi – Round 6

Best Guest Actor in a Drama

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwell – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed – Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard – Succession

Best Direction in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Ben Stiller – “The We We Are,” Rupture

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Red Light, Green Light”, Round 6

Mark Mylod – “All The Bells Say,” Succession

Cathy Yan – “The Disruption,” Succession

Lorene Scafaria – “Too Much Birthday,” Succession

Karyn Kusama – “Pilot,” Yellowjackets

Best Talk Show Variety Program

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Competition Reality Show