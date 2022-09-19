Mondays and another week full of commitments, but that’s not all we live, and to make our life lighter in a week full of tasks, nothing better than including a good movie. Watching a movie makes us travel to a different place, with different people and experiences, some even take us to another universe, as is the case with science fiction and horror productions. We list the 5 best Netflix movies to start the week. Among the highlights is a film with a remarkable story, “Boys of Good”, by Stefano Mordini and the premiere of “Punishers”, by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things).

“Garotos de Bem” is an adaptation of the book by Edoardo Albinati and tells a true story that happened in 1975, which became known as “Massacre de Circeo”. The film reconstructs what has become known as one of the most remarkable crimes in Italian history. The story takes place in Rome, in 1975. We follow three students from a Catholic school where young men from the middle class study. Edoardo (Emanuele Maria Di Stefano) was one of those students, and that year, in September, three of the protagonist’s classmates commit a crime that shocks their classmates and the community, becoming known as the Circeo Massacre. The three young men of the Italian bourgeoisie Angelo Izzo (Luca Vergoni), Andrea Ghira (Giulio Pranno) and Gianni Guido (Francesco Cavallo) raped the young Rosaria Lopes (Federica Torchetti) and Donatella Colasanti (Benedetta Porcaroli). With Rosaria’s death and Donatella’s torture in 1996, Italian law was changed and rape was now considered a crime against the person, which led to the three young men in prison for life.

“Dolittle” features Dr. Dolittle and his exotic animals that he talks to daily. As soon as the young Queen Victoria falls ill, he embarks on an adventure together with his furry friends to find the magical cure. The eccentric doctor and the animals go to a mythical island.

Suffocating Passion tells the story of a love affair between a talented young woman and her freediving instructor. Roxana meets Pascal who is the freediving world champion, with whom she falls madly in love. Roxana begins to practice the extreme sport which is quite challenging. They go from competition to competition, diving in various locations around the world. Between comings and goings, Roxana finds herself in a relational trap when she ends up having an extramarital affair with her boyfriend’s helper. Inspired by true story, we have a deep and destructive love affair. In the cast Camille Rowe, Sofiane Zermani and César Domboy.

Long after teaming up to face the zombie epidemic in the United States, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) continue in search of new places to live. Amidst family dramas and bloody battles, the quartet most feared by zombies is back. When they go to the White House, they end up meeting other survivors, they will have to face a new strain of the undead.

Netflix’s new teen comedy movie brings a good dose of acid humor and revenge with Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things). In The Punishers, Camila plays Drea who leads a perfect life, being the most popular girl in school, until an intimate video of her ends up leaking and spreading. Maya plays Eleanor, who was the victim of a rumor and who is seen by everyone as a weirdo, after a friend at the time said that she tried to kiss her. The two team up in a revenge plan.

