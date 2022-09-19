5 Good Netflix Shows This Weekend: Virgin River Season 4 and More

Let’s kick off this weekend with some great shows from Netflix. The streamer has several new releases worthy of a spree and several others ready for a reassessment. Below is a list of recommendations to help you relax while enjoying some downtime.

Weird stuff was knocked out of the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows list by virgin river. The list sees many more iterations, including All American, Resident Evil, Alone, The Umbrella Academy, and Married at first sight.

In the movies, the long-awaited the gray manstarring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is available to watch, as is the new horror umma starring Sandra Oh.

Best new shows on Netflix July 23, 2022

virgin river season 4

virgin river Season 4 has been released on the streamer, and fans are excited to see what happens after the shocking finale of season 3.

The series is based on virgin river novels by Robyn Carr and follows the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandria Breckenridge). Mel moves from Los Angeles to the small northern California town of Virgin River to start over, leaving painful memories behind. She works as a midwife and nurse and discovers that life in a small town is not quite what she expects.

If you haven’t watched the previous seasons, proceed with caution as this trailer is for Season 4.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 5

The fifth and final season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous It’s now on Netflix. This series is an animated action adventure that is part of the Jurassic Park franchise.

The series features a group of teenagers who are at Camp Cretaceous, an adventure dinosaur camp, and are stranded on Isla Nebular when several dinosaurs escape their habitats. Season five will pick up where four left off, with the arrival of a parent. The teens will continue their adventures for a final season.

Lawyer Extraordinary Woo

The South Korean series Lawyer Extraordinary Woo tells about Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), a brilliant lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome. She has an impressive IQ of 164, but struggles with everyday interactions.

The main character Woo is a very likeable character making this series very popular on the streamer. The series topped the charts, being number one on Netflix’s Global Top 10 non-English TV charts for two consecutive weeks. Woo has her own way of dealing with life, and the cases where she is in charge and her helpful colleagues make things much more manageable.

alba

alba is a Spanish series with 13 episodes or chapters to tell the emotional story of Alba, a student at the University of Madrid who is a victim of sexual violence. The series is based on the Turkish novel What is Fatmagul’s fault? written by Vedat Turkali.

Be warned, this series is difficult to watch due to the subject matter, but it has been praised as a very well done production.

The House of Dark Secrets

The House of Dark Secrets is a 2015 Argentinean anthology series that was recently released on Netflix.

The first season consists of 13 episodes and follows the story of a house built in the 1920s that is the only witness to the inhabitants’ sinister secrets. Each episode takes place in a different year, starting in 1929 and running through to 2029.

Which of these Netflix series are you going to watch this weekend? Share your choices in the comments!