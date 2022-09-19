5 things you can do on your phone even with the screen locked | apps

It is possible to access some features of Android and iPhone (iOS) phones even if the screen of the devices is locked. A curious friend might activate Siri or Google Assistant and ask them to make calls or send messages to contacts saved in their calendar, for example. In addition, malicious people can disable location and Internet widgets from the Control Center or quick settings, to try to prevent the device owner from being able to locate the phone in case of theft or theft.

With that in mind, the TechTudo gathered five features that can be accessed by third parties even if the cell phone screen is locked. Below, you can check what these features are and how to disable them in the device settings to prevent the functions from being accessed.

See five features that can be accessed on the cell phone even with the screen locked and how to disable them — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

1. Ask the virtual assistant to message contacts

It is possible to activate Google Assistant or Siri even with the cell phone locked and ask virtual assistants to perform some on the device. Using voice commands, a person who does not have the password for your device can access some features of the cell phone, and can ask the assistant to send messages or make calls to contacts saved in the agenda, create reminders or schedule meetings in the calendar without the consent of the device owner, for example. As this setting can be considered a bit intrusive, it is best to disable it in the device settings.

To do this, on Android, go to the Google Assistant settings and tap on the “Lock screen” tab. Then turn off the switch next to “Google Assistant Answers on lock screen” to prevent the assistant from activating when your phone is locked. On iPhone (iOS), go to settings and click “Siri & Search”. On the next page, turn off the switch next to “Allow When Locked”.

Disabling Google Assistant and Siri so they don't work with the screen locked — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

2. Access quick settings or Control Center

Even with the screen locked, it is still possible to access the Android quick settings menu or the iPhone Control Center (iOS), which allows a stranger who has access to your cell phone to access some of the device’s features – it is possible to disable the Internet and the device’s location and enable airplane mode, for example, making it difficult for the device owner to check the device’s latest coordinates in order to find it.

These are not the only functionalities that can be accessed – malicious people with direct access to the device will be able to interact with all the icons or widgets available in the quick settings or in the Control Center of the mobile. To prevent this from happening, you can edit the available icons or block access to Control Center when your iPhone (iOS) screen is locked.

Swipe down the quick settings menu to edit it — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

On Android, to edit quick settings, swipe down on the screen and click on the pencil icon in the lower left corner of the screen. Then tap and press on the desired icon and move it to the bottom of the screen.

On iPhone (iOS), go to settings and tap on “Control Center”. From there, press the “-” icons next to the options to remove them from the folder, or disable access to Control Center when the screen is locked, by accessing the “Face ID and Code” tab in the settings. There, swipe the screen until you find the “Allow access when locked” tab and turn off the switch next to “Control Center”.

Removing widgets from the iPhone Control Center (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

It is also possible to take pictures with the phone’s camera even if it is locked. Still, it is worth mentioning that access to the device’s gallery is not allowed, which keeps photos safe. On Android, you can remove the camera widget from quick settings to prevent this from happening, and on Motorola phones, you can also disable gesture navigation to prevent them from accessing the camera without your consent.

To disable gestures, available only on Motorola cell phones, access the “Moto” app and tap on the “Moto Actions” tab. Then turn off the switch next to “Instant Camera”.

Disabling camera actions to prevent access to the app with the screen locked — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro

On iPhone (iOS), you can disable the Lock Screen Camera widget by going to settings and selecting “Screen Time”. There, tap on the “Content & Privacy” tab and tap on “Allowed apps”. On the next page, turn off the switch next to “Camera”.

Disabling the Camera Widget on the iPhone Lock Screen (iOS) — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro

Just as it is possible to use the phone’s camera with it locked, it is also possible to activate and use the device’s flashlight even with the screen locked. If the app’s widget is available in Android’s quick settings, you can access it from there, or you can even turn on the flashlight by shaking the phone twice if the device is from Motorola. In this case, it is possible to deactivate the activation by gestures by accessing the “Moto” app, tapping on the “Moto Actions” tab and turning the switch next to “Quick flashlight”.

Disabling motorcycle actions to prevent the flashlight from being turned on when the cell phone screen is locked — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

5. Find out the temperature

Third parties who have direct access to the iPhone (iOS) can also check some information from the new widgets available on the Lock Screen, available with the iOS 16 update. This means that, if the device owner uses task apps and customizes the device with the widget on the lock screen, other people with access to the cell phone will also be able to consult the activities through the icon in question. The same goes for Weather apps or apps that bring information about flights, for example. In this case, it is important to evaluate what kind of data will be available in the widget before adding it to the Lock Screen.

To customize it, just press the Lock Screen for a few seconds and tap “Customize”. Then go to the area below the clock and select one of the available options. To add interactive icons for specific applications, swipe the screen down and tap on the desired app to check the widgets provided by the platform.

Adding Weather app widgets to the iPhone Lock Screen (iOS) — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro

