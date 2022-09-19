5G technology starts to work in Teresina from this Monday

The technology 5G technology arrives in Teresina this Monday (19). Throughout the day, telephone operators must carry out official service launches and present users with the changes that will be achieved through the new network.

“From today, the activation schedule begins for the three operators, Claro, Vivo and Tim, who acquired the lots of frequencies for 5G activation”, explained the operational manager of Anatel in Piauí, Francisco Matias.

As of today, users who have devices compatible with the technology will start to feel the gains in speed. In addition, several services should also undergo improvements with the arrival of 5G.

“It makes it possible to operate machines remotely, surgical instruments, in telemedicine, in tele-education. It will benefit not only the common user, but it will benefit industries, companies and agribusiness”, highlighted the Anatel manager.

Photo: Renato Andrade/Cidadeverde.com

In addition to higher speed and better response time, the 5G network will also allow for greater capillarity of connections, that is, more users will be able to use the service, without loss of quality. “There are several aspects that the user will follow over the years”, highlighted Francisco Matias.

In addition to Teresina, six other Brazilian capitals will receive 5G internet starting this Monday: Aracaju (SE), Boa Vista (RR), Campo Grande (MS), Cuiabá (MT), Maceió (AL) and São Luís (MA) .

Check the list of devices compatible with the technology:

apple

iPhone SE

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Asus

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

ROG Phone 3

Zenfone 7

Nokia

Lenovo

Motorola

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G50 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G71 5G

Moto G82 5G

Moto G100

Moto G200

Moto G50 5G

Moto G71

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Xiaomi

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 11

little F3

Poco M3 Pro

Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 Pro G5

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Redmi 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

Zebra

TCL

really

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme 8 5G

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 7 5G

Samsung

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M52

Galaxy M53

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Positive

Nathanael Souza

[email protected]