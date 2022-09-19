“A player who thinks differently, he rarely does the ordinary”; Weverton leaves clubism aside and surrenders to Santos’ titleholder

On Sunday (18), Palmeiras and saints faced each other at Allianz Parque and Peixe had another defeat in the Brazilian Championship. The confrontation was valid for the twenty-seventh round of the running points tournament. As expected, the duel was hot and full of ‘bullshit’ between the players.

In a press conference after the match, the rival’s goalkeeper, Weverton, commented on the move in which he shared a ball with Soteldo, and the midfielder of Fish thought that he ended up entering in an improper way, creating an estrangement between the two.

“Strangeness is a game thing, right? He thought I was very strong with my foot and I was clearly sure I could get to the ball. I only took the ball, he didn’t like it and came to fight me… After the game I told him he would be a loss for him… Fighting me would not be a good deal (laughs). The cool thing is that we respect each other. Hot, classic game, but we understood each other and everything was fine”, said the Palmeiras goalkeeper in jest.

And completed praising the shirt 10: “I think he is a great player, who thinks differently, he rarely does the ordinary, and always has something different to do.”

With the defeat, Santos occupies the 11th place in the classification table of the Brazilian Championship. The team’s next duel will be against Internacional, also away from home on October 1, at 3 pm.