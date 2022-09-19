After being expelled for flying in Boca x River, Rojo receives unusual punishment: one month without being captain | argentinian football

After hitting Uruguayan De la Cruz with a flying ball, the former Manchester United player, who has already served a game of automatic suspension, had his captain’s belt removed for a month by the Argentine federation.

In this way, the defender is released to play normally for Boca Juniors, but without the captain’s belt. He will be able to wear the accessory again on October 12, when they face Sarmiento, away from home.

1 of 2 Marcos Rojo hits De la Cruz with a flying ball in Boca Juniors vs River Plate – Photo: AFP Marcos Rojo hits De la Cruz with a flying ball in Boca Juniors vs River Plate – Photo: AFP

After the match, the Argentine player softened the aggressiveness of the foul committed by the River Plate midfielder. For Rojo, the expulsion was normal for a derby between Boca and River.

– He (the red card) doesn’t bother me. Classics are like that, it gets a little too inflamed. I made three fouls in the whole game, we didn’t make as many fouls, we made some tactical fouls, it’s not that we had an aggressive game or weird things. They played like that and everything went well, they celebrated, and now that we’ve done it a little, they’re uncomfortable – said Marcos Rojo.