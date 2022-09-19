Afternoon session of the week (9/19 to 9/23): see the films that will air on Globo

Globo released the list of films for this week’s Afternoon Session from 9/19 to 9/23. It has animation, drama and a lot of comedy. To start Monday (19) with the mood up there, the Afternoon Session will show the animation O Bicho Vai Pegar 4.

On Tuesday (20/9), Globo will show the film As Mil Palavras. After an encounter with a spiritual guru, Jack McCall finds a mysterious tree in his garden. He discovers that with each new word he utters, a leaf falls and the tree gets closer to the end, which could cause his own death. Now, Jack will have to live his life to the fullest, while saving the words he has left.

On Wednesday (21), Globo shows the film O Falcão Butter de Amendoim. The adventure stars Bruce Dern, Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes and Shia Labeouf. Zak, a boy with down syndrome, decides to venture out into the world and meets Tyler, an outlaw who wants to help him fulfill his dream.

On Thursday (22), Globo airs the Brazilian film Linda de Morrer, starring Gloria Pires. Plastic surgeon Paula applies an experimental formula to eliminate cellulite and dies. She returns to Earth to prevent the product from going to market.

Globo has not yet announced which film will be shown at Friday’s Afternoon Session (23).

The Afternoon Session is shown on Globo, from Monday to Friday, right after O Cravo e a Rosa, at 3:30 pm.

What is Afternoon Session?

A Sessão da Tarde is a Brazilian television program; a screening of films shown by Globo from Monday to Friday. It has been shown in the afternoons of the station since March 4, 1974, being one of the longest-lasting film sessions on Brazilian television, succeeding the extinct Sessão das Duas.