América-MG: victory against Corinthians breaks two taboos in the Brasileirão | america-mg

Broken taboo! América-MG beat Corinthians, at Independência, on Sunday night and knocked down two writings. Before today, Coelho’s last victory, for the Brazilian Championship, over the Paulistas had been in 2011. Besides, it was the first Minas Gerais victory against Timão in Independência in any competition.
At 31 min of the 2nd half – Juninho do América-MG headed goal against Corinthians
- news from america
- Performances: Juninho orchestrates victory and goal crowns exquisite match
América-MG players gathered before the game with Corinthians — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF
Since 2011, the teams have faced each other seven times for the Brasileirão. There were four wins for Corinthians and three draws. The two teams also met in the knockout stage of the Copa do Brasil in 2020, with América taking the best – victory at NeoQuímica Arena and a draw as home team.
The victory extended Coelho’s unbeaten streak in the competition. Now it’s nine games unbeaten – six wins and three draws. The rush took America out of the fight against relegation and consolidated the Minas Gerais team among the top ten teams in the Brasileirão.
“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”
Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction
Become a member Onda Verde – América-MG — Photo: Disclosure