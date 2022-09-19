Analysis: loss of a long unbeaten record leaves lessons for a Flamengo that directs focus to Copas | Flamengo

The end of a long unbeaten run with lessons to take into account, but no reason for greater drama. The defeat in Sunday’s Fla-Flu should bother Flamengo much more because of the sharp rivalry of recent years than because of a risk of deviating from a route that has already made clear the path to be followed at the Brasileirão and Copas fork.

If the dispute in straight points was already a distant dream, the difference now of 12 points for Palmeiras reveals that the concern is to remain firm in the G-4, as long as it does not compromise the planning for the 12th, 19th and 29th of October . Having everyone available in the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores is the mission for a Flamengo that suffered its first setback with the “Copa team”.

Ball possession – 50% x 50%

50% x 50% submissions – 16 x 12

16 x 12 corners – 6 x 2

6 x 2 Fouls committed – 12 x 10

12 x 10 Exchanged passes – 456 x 419

There were 19 unbeaten matches, more than two months, and Flamengo de Dorival fell against Fluminense due to poor aim, inattention in decisive moments and a rare failure by Santos – leaving aside the great influence of Raphael Claus, who, according to “Central do Apito”, scored a non-existent penalty in Cano. The difficulty of transforming technical superiority and presence in the offensive field into a goal gave life to an opponent that also had its merits.

The ability to play in good moments and the involving exchange of passes from Fluminense seemed to unnerve a Flamengo that even imposed itself in the high mark, but did not know how to make the initial pressure advantage on the scoreboard. At the beginning of the two stages, the red-black team performed well the so-called “lose and press” and created spaces. The chances built, in turn, stopped in Fábio.

The Fluminense goalkeeper was by far the most decisive player on the field. In the first half, he stopped Arrascaeta and João Gomes face to face, and played new duels with the Uruguayan and Léo Pereira at close range in the final stage. It is important to point out that Flamengo created chances with a good repertoire.

Opportunities went through triangulations, balls recovered in the attacking field or by Santos’ feet when necessary to work the ball to the defensive field to open spaces. From the goalkeeper came the shots for Pedro to serve Arrascaeta and then directly to the Uruguayan himself in the back of the defense.

Fluminense, on the other hand, contrary to what happened in previous duels, not only defended and took danger in counterattacks. It was in this way that Matheus Martins kicked for Santos to rebound and collide with Cano in the sequence. Penalty that gave the advantage to the tricolor at half-time.

As Flamengo wasted chances and got anxious in the second half, Fluminense was right on the ball out. It was in this way that he scored the second goal precisely when Dorival exchanged João Gomes and Arrascaeta for Vidal and Cebolinha. The midfield was spaced, the tricolors knew how to work the ball with patience, and a quick free kick caught the defense inattentive. Martinelli crossed and Nathan made it 2-0.

Whistle Center: PC Oliveira believes there was no Santos penalty in Cano

Dorival Júnior’s team even had the ability to react. It decreased with Gabriel and outlined pressure for the draw. Claus’s bad refereeing, however, punctured the final minutes and Fluminense came out the winner.

The missed chances and the inattention in the second goal are a lesson. But the defeat is far from creating a scenario of concern. Flamengo presented a repertoire, created, and was dominant in most of the game.

Now it’s ten days of training – the longest period since Dorival’s arrival. Time to rest, make adjustments and, above all, prepare for the Cups. After all, it’s clear – and it’s not today – that’s what really matters.

