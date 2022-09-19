Anatel may be restricting IMEIs of iPhones 14 purchased abroad

In recent years, we have seen that ANATEL (National Telecommunications Agency) has never caused problems with iPhones purchased in other countries, even though they are not yet homologated.

For this reason, many Brazilians have the habit of buy in the united states on the same day as the worldwide launch, so you don’t have to wait for the launch in our country, which usually takes a few weeks.

However, this year seems to be different.

Several users are reporting that their iPhones 14 Pro purchased in another country have the IMEI blocked at ANATEL.

The new iPhones 14 Pro have already been approved in Brazil. Despite this, this issue is happening with some users.

The reports for now point to Pro models of the iPhone 14, but this may also be happening with the simpler models.

One of our readers reported his case. He is in the United States and has just bought a new iPhone 14 Pro.

He has not yet returned to Brazil (at the time this article is being written), but he has already managed to prove on the Anatel website that his IMEI is restricted to work in Brazilian territory.

There are also cases of Brazilians who bought the iPhone 14 Pro in Europe and also found restrictions on the Anatel website.

Not all devices are locked

There are cases in which the devices purchased in the US are working normally with the eSIM of Brazilian operators still in the US, which suggests that the problem would not be with everyone.

However, the user above not in Brazilso he has not yet been able to prove whether the device will work in Brazilian territory.

On Twitter, some also told us about their experiences:

What can it be?

It’s all still very recent, and as they are just cases reported on the internet, we still have to know the dimension of it. Therefore, we are treating the case as rumor.

It is possible that it is just a delay in updating Anatel’s database, which can be regularized in the coming days.

Or, things could be even worse: in theory, the sale of iPhones in Brazil is suspended by the Ministry of Justice. Apple is appealing, but in the worst case, ANATEL could be implementing restrictions with new devices until this imbroglio be solved.

Of course, this is just speculation for now and we’ll have to wait to understand what’s going on.

We publish this article to find out if more people are going through the same situation (iPhone 14 IMEI with restrictions at ANATEL). If you are one of those, tell us here.

The iPhone Blog is contacting ANATEL and this article will be updated as soon as we hear back from them.