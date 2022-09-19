And now, Apple?! iPhone 14 Pro camera has issues with third-party apps

The first buyers of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are reporting several problems recording videos in third-party apps with the camera of the new devices. According to reports and several examples, the images come out blurry and shaky.
Based on complaints on Reddit, the issue affects popular apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. As a result, videos recorded for these social networks are practically unpublishable.
Apparently, the problem is with the optical stabilization system, as it starts to shake constantly and only stops when the user finishes recording.
See an example below:
Counting on the new 48 MP sensor, the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max bring a new OIS system, which physically moves the sensor.
The bug in the OIS is evident with users reporting that it is possible to hear the movement of the engine while recording.
As the problem only affects third-party applications, it seems that it is in the way the software communicates and works with the camera module. That is, it should not take long for Apple to release an update that resolves the situation.
The flaw has not affected all models in the iPhone 14 Pro line. In some cases, recording in third-party applications works normally.
So far, the Apple does not comment on the matter.