And now, Apple?! iPhone 14 Pro camera has issues with third-party apps

The first buyers of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are reporting several problems recording videos in third-party apps with the camera of the new devices. According to reports and several examples, the images come out blurry and shaky.

Based on complaints on Reddit, the issue affects popular apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. As a result, videos recorded for these social networks are practically unpublishable.

Apparently, the problem is with the optical stabilization system, as it starts to shake constantly and only stops when the user finishes recording.

See an example below: