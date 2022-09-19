Andor | Remember Rogue One before the series premiere

Premiering September 21, Lucasfilm’s new original series for Disney+, andor, takes place before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and explores a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make in his universe. . The production presents the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. This is an age fraught with danger, deceit and intrigue as Cassian embarks on a path destined to transform him into a rebel hero.

Before the premiere of the new series, remember the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story:

Synopsis

Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) was estranged from her father, Galen (Mads Mikkelsen), as a child, due to Director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn)’s demand that he work on building the Empire’s most powerful weapon, the Death Star. Created by Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), she had to learn to survive on her own when she turned 16. As an adult, Jyn is rescued from prison by the Rebel Alliance, who want access to a message sent by her father to Gerrera. With the promise of freedom at the end of the mission, she agrees to work alongside Captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and robot K-2SO (Alan Tudyk). This group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the Death Star plans.

Plot

After a great expansion of the Empire, the world begins to crumble before everyone’s eyes. The Rebel Alliance wants revenge for the loss of territory and the deaths of thousands of allies. During the mission, Cassian Andor, Jyn Erso and everyone around them race against time and an ever-increasing force of the enemy, seeking to steal the Death Star plans with almost negligible chances of success. The plot unfolds with drastic attitudes of the protagonists, who do everything for the success of the mission and who, in the end, sacrifice themselves for a world with more hope.

Rogue One vs Andor Cast

Diego Luna is one of the actors of Rogue One who returns in Andor, a series focused on the story of his character Cassian Andor. The new production also features the return of Alan Tudyk, the actor who voices the robot K-2SO, and Genevieve O’Reilly, who reprises her role after playing Mon Mothma also in “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”. ” (2005).

New names like Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller are also part of the cast of “Andor”. The series’ executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg and Michelle Rejwan, while Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

Andor debuts September 21 exclusively on Disney+. Watch the trailer: