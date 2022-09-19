Apple Watch Series 8 vs Ultra: see the difference in resistance between watches

Apple introduced the new Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra on September 7 as its new smartwatches for 2022 and some design changes especially on the model dedicated to athletes, but what’s the difference between the two in terms of water resistance? Now we already have some answers with the first units arriving for users.

According to Apple, the Watch Series 8 has a WR50 water resistance, which means that the watch can withstand a depth of up to 50 meters and the manufacturer also claims that you can use it for swimming, but there is an important caveat: it does not recommends that you wear the watch for high-speed water sports, such as diving and water skiing.

As stated by Apple itself on its website:

Apple Watch Series 8 is rated at 50 meters water resistance according to ISO 22810:2010. This means it can be used for shallow water activities such as swimming in a pool or the sea. However, Apple Watch Series 8 should not be used for diving, water skiing, or other activities that involve speeding through water or deeper submersion. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and may decrease over time.

Another important point mentioned by Apple is that it is not recommended to use the watch in salt water or with products such as soap, shampoo and other chemicals, as they can damage the smartwatch.

Thus, if you are looking for a watch for these activities, the recommended one is the Apple Watch Ultra, which is specifically indicated by Apple, as it has twice the resistance (WR100), and can be used in dives up to 100 meters deep, but the company says you should only use it up to 40:

The Apple Watch Ultra is water resistant to 100 meters under ISO 22810. It can be used for recreational diving up to 40 meters (with a compatible third-party app from the App Store) and high-speed water sports. The Apple Watch Ultra should not be used for diving deeper than 40 meters. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and may decrease over time.

Therefore, we do not recommend that you use your watch when taking a shower, for example, as this condition may invalidate the device’s warranty, even more so in the case of the Watch Series 8.