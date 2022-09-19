Astrological tourism? See which country in the world your zodiac sign should visit

You’ll love checking out this list of countries that we have separated, taking into account each of the 12 houses of the western horoscope. Check out where in the world the your sign must visit.

See too: Some people can travel without paying anything in Brazil! Find out which ones and how to get

Check out the countries each zodiac sign should visit

If you love to travel, you will certainly like to know which country on the planet your sign would like to visit.

1 – Country that Aries should visit: Chile. The Chilean territory reserves many adventures and incredible views for Aryans to be dazzled by.

2 – Country that Taurus should visit: Italy. Taurus will love the historic and nostalgic atmosphere of Italy, especially Rome.

3 – Country that Gemini should visit: Tunisia. A country that is between the west and the east, with welcoming characteristics and incredible landscapes.

4 – Country that Cancer should visit: Austria. Gifted with great sensitivity and nostalgia, Cancerians will love learning about Austrian history in its landscapes and cities.

5 – Country that Leo should visit: South Korea. A modern country, full of colors and wonders. Leos are sure to love checking out all the South Korean highlights.

6 – Country that Virgo should visit: Germany. THE Germany managed to reinvent itself with a lot of discipline and willpower, after being destroyed in the post-war period. Virgos will love it.

7 – Country that Libra should visit: Netherlands. With a touch of sensitivity and romanticism, Librans tend to identify with the Dutch climate.

8 – Country that Scorpio should visit: Norway. The country is deep and introspective, but it presents a stunning beauty, worthy of the sensitive gaze of a Scorpio.

9 – Country that Sagittarius should visit: Argentina. to meet Buenos Aires it will be an unforgettable journey for the free spirit of Sagittarius.

10 – Country that Capricorn should visit: UK. Capricorns stand out for discipline and planning, so they will love this country.

11 – Country that Aquarius should visit: Sweden. If Aquarians like to stand out from the crowd, Sweden is a plate full of novelties and differences.

12 – Country that Pisces should visit: Portugal. Portugal’s warm and sensitive climate will provide Pisces with an unforgettable experience.