Atlético-MG: Cuca reaches 10 games since returning to Galo and takes advantage of Z-4 | athletic-mg

On July 26, Cuca took over Atlético-MG again with the mission of getting the team back on track. It’s not been easy for the title collector coach with Galo (Libertadores 2013, Copa do Brasil 2021, Brasileiro 2022, Mineiro 2012, 2013, 2021). After 10 games since the return, Cuca has an advantage of 33.33%, similar numbers to a team that is part of the relegation zone in the Brazilian.

Cuca talks about the future at Atlético-MG and admits horrible numbers with the team

“The numbers are horrible. But I’m not going to keep these numbers here. I’m going to make this over here, whatever the cost. You can charge me” – said the coach after the defeat to Avaí, last Saturday, reinforcing the confidence in the reaction.

There are only two victories in the period, both away from home, for the Brazilian: 1-0 in Coritiba and 2-0 in Atlético-GO.

Four games ended in a draw: 2-2 and 0-0 with Palmeiras, for the quarter-finals of Libertadores (Galo was eliminated on penalties). In addition to 1-1 against América-MG and Bragantino, for the Brazilian.

In four matches, Atlético left the field defeated: 3-0 to Internacional, in Cuca’s debut, 3-2 to Athletico-PR, 1-0 to Goiás and 1-0 to Avaí.

That is, of the 30 points played, Galo added only 10. It is a 33.33% success rate. For comparison, Cuiabá, 18th in the Brazilian Championship, in the relegation zone, has the same performance. Avaí, also a member of the Z-4, in 17th position, has a 34% success rate.

Cuca took over Atlético in place of Antonio Mohamed, fired for inconsistent performances by the team, already eliminated from the Copa do Brasil. At that time, Galo was third in the Brazilian and still had the Libertadores dispute.

He ended up disqualified in the international tournament and, at the moment, occupies the seventh position in the Brazilian. The search for a spot in the next Libertadores is what the club has left.

The next athletic commitment is on the 28th (Wednesday of next week) against the leader of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras. The game starts at 21:45, at Mineirão.

