“Avatar” will return to theaters; know more

The Oscar-Winning Film”avatar” (2009) will be back in theaters. This time, the feature arrives in 4K HDR format and premieres next Thursday, the day September 22.

“Avatar” back in theaters

The re-release of “Avatar” in theaters serves as a warm-up for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which opens on December 15th. In the new 4K HDR version, audiences will be able to enjoy the details and a more realistic experience of the first film.

The film is the biggest box office success of all time. The story presents a lush alien world called Pandora, where the Na’vi (beings that seem primitive to humans, but highly evolved) live.

As the planet’s environment is toxic, avatars were created, biological bodies controlled by the human mind that move freely on Pandora. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed ex-Marine, walks through an avatar again, falls in love with a Na’vi and is thus driven to fight for Pandora’s survival.

In addition to Worthington, “Avatar” stars Zoë Saldaña,Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weave. It is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau.

The same production and direction team will be in the sequel, which will bring the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the danger that haunts them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight for survival. and the tragedies they endure.